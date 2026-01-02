- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
37 (61.66%)
Loss Trades:
23 (38.33%)
Best trade:
50.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20.00 USD
Gross Profit:
240.16 USD (12 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-178.90 USD (5 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (52.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.04 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
93.96%
Max deposit load:
33.46%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
39 (65.00%)
Short Trades:
21 (35.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
6.49 USD
Average Loss:
-7.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-90.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.46 USD (8)
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.85 USD
Maximal:
94.87 USD (8.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.70% (94.87 USD)
By Equity:
4.21% (43.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|45
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|56
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|11
|EURNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|-3
|EURAUD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|-2
|EURCAD
|-2
|NZDJPY
|-1
|AUDJPY
|-2
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|-1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|GBPJPY
|135
|EURUSD
|229
|EURNZD
|121
|EURJPY
|182
|GBPCHF
|-212
|EURAUD
|-218
|GBPUSD
|191
|AUDCHF
|-175
|EURCAD
|-257
|NZDJPY
|-85
|AUDJPY
|-332
|USDCAD
|171
|AUDCAD
|-148
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
|0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
|1.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
EA + manual trading, with a maximum drawdown of $500 on a $1000 account. It is recommended to start with $1500, in case you happen to encounter the drawdown period—starting with only $1000 might cause anxiety. Basically, the EA trades 0.01 lots per $1500. Please adjust according to your own situation.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
33%
60
61%
94%
1.34
1.02
USD
USD
9%
1:400