Yi Bing Xiao

EArineidingshi1

Yi Bing Xiao
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
37 (61.66%)
Loss Trades:
23 (38.33%)
Best trade:
50.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20.00 USD
Gross Profit:
240.16 USD (12 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-178.90 USD (5 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (52.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.04 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
93.96%
Max deposit load:
33.46%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
39 (65.00%)
Short Trades:
21 (35.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
6.49 USD
Average Loss:
-7.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-90.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.46 USD (8)
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.85 USD
Maximal:
94.87 USD (8.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.70% (94.87 USD)
By Equity:
4.21% (43.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 2
EURNZD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
EURAUD 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 56
GBPJPY 1
EURUSD 11
EURNZD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD -1
GBPUSD 2
AUDCHF -2
EURCAD -2
NZDJPY -1
AUDJPY -2
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD -1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.9K
GBPJPY 135
EURUSD 229
EURNZD 121
EURJPY 182
GBPCHF -212
EURAUD -218
GBPUSD 191
AUDCHF -175
EURCAD -257
NZDJPY -85
AUDJPY -332
USDCAD 171
AUDCAD -148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
1.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
EA + manual trading, with a maximum drawdown of $500 on a $1000 account. It is recommended to start with $1500, in case you happen to encounter the drawdown period—starting with only $1000 might cause anxiety. Basically, the EA trades 0.01 lots per $1500. Please adjust according to your own situation.
No reviews
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 06:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 05:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 05:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 04:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 04:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 04:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 04:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 04:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
