BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY

Euhero

BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
44
Gewinntrades:
22 (50.00%)
Verlusttrades:
22 (50.00%)
Bester Trade:
13.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
95.30 USD (1 095 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-67.30 USD (536 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (20.20 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
20.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
26 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.09
Long-Positionen:
11 (25.00%)
Short-Positionen:
33 (75.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.42
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.06 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-25.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-25.60 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.80%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
21.80 USD
Maximaler:
25.60 USD (2.55%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 581
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +13.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +20.20 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -25.60 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.31 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
