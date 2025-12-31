시그널섹션
BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY

Euhero

BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY
0 리뷰
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -19%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
59
이익 거래:
26 (44.06%)
손실 거래:
33 (55.93%)
최고의 거래:
13.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-29.60 USD
총 수익:
105.10 USD (1 218 pips)
총 손실:
-290.30 USD (2 685 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (20.20 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
20.20 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
-0.34
거래 활동:
21.10%
최대 입금량:
18.38%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
50 분
회복 요인:
-0.83
롱(주식매수):
26 (44.07%)
숏(주식차입매도):
33 (55.93%)
수익 요인:
0.36
기대수익:
-3.14 USD
평균 이익:
4.04 USD
평균 손실:
-8.80 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-223.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-223.00 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
-18.52%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
185.20 USD
최대한의:
223.00 USD (21.49%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
21.49% (223.00 USD)
자본금별:
12.39% (115.90 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 59
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD -185
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD -1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.60 USD
최악의 거래: -30 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 11
연속 최대 이익: +20.20 USD
연속 최대 손실: -223.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Euhero
월별 30 USD
-19%
0
0
USD
815
USD
4
100%
59
44%
21%
0.36
-3.14
USD
21%
1:500
