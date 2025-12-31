- 자본
트레이드:
59
이익 거래:
26 (44.06%)
손실 거래:
33 (55.93%)
최고의 거래:
13.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-29.60 USD
총 수익:
105.10 USD (1 218 pips)
총 손실:
-290.30 USD (2 685 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (20.20 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
20.20 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
-0.34
거래 활동:
21.10%
최대 입금량:
18.38%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
50 분
회복 요인:
-0.83
롱(주식매수):
26 (44.07%)
숏(주식차입매도):
33 (55.93%)
수익 요인:
0.36
기대수익:
-3.14 USD
평균 이익:
4.04 USD
평균 손실:
-8.80 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-223.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-223.00 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
-18.52%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
185.20 USD
최대한의:
223.00 USD (21.49%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
21.49% (223.00 USD)
자본금별:
12.39% (115.90 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|59
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|-185
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
리뷰 없음
