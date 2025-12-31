- Croissance
Trades:
44
Bénéfice trades:
22 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
22 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-8.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
95.30 USD (1 095 pips)
Perte brute:
-67.30 USD (536 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (20.20 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
20.20 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
26 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.09
Longs trades:
11 (25.00%)
Courts trades:
33 (75.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.42
Rendement attendu:
0.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-25.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-25.60 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21.80 USD
Maximal:
25.60 USD (2.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|581
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
Aucun avis