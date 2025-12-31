信号部分
BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY

Euhero

BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY
0条评论
3
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
44
盈利交易:
22 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
22 (50.00%)
最好交易:
13.60 USD
最差交易:
-8.60 USD
毛利:
95.30 USD (1 095 pips)
毛利亏损:
-67.30 USD (536 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (20.20 USD)
最大连续盈利:
20.20 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
26 分钟
采收率:
1.09
长期交易:
11 (25.00%)
短期交易:
33 (75.00%)
利润因子:
1.42
预期回报:
0.64 USD
平均利润:
4.33 USD
平均损失:
-3.06 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-25.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25.60 USD (8)
每月增长:
2.80%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
21.80 USD
最大值:
25.60 USD (2.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 581
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +13.60 USD
最差交易: -9 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +20.20 USD
最大连续亏损: -25.60 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
2025.12.31 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
