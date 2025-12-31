- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
44
盈利交易:
22 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
22 (50.00%)
最好交易:
13.60 USD
最差交易:
-8.60 USD
毛利:
95.30 USD (1 095 pips)
毛利亏损:
-67.30 USD (536 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (20.20 USD)
最大连续盈利:
20.20 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
26 分钟
采收率:
1.09
长期交易:
11 (25.00%)
短期交易:
33 (75.00%)
利润因子:
1.42
预期回报:
0.64 USD
平均利润:
4.33 USD
平均损失:
-3.06 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-25.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25.60 USD (8)
每月增长:
2.80%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
21.80 USD
最大值:
25.60 USD (2.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|581
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +13.60 USD
最差交易: -9 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +20.20 USD
最大连续亏损: -25.60 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
