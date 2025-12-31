- Growth
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
22 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
22 (50.00%)
Best trade:
13.60 USD
Worst trade:
-8.60 USD
Gross Profit:
95.30 USD (1 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.30 USD (536 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (20.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.09
Long Trades:
11 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-3.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-25.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.60 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.80 USD
Maximal:
25.60 USD (2.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|581
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.60 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
