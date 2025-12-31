SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Euhero
BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY

Euhero

BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
22 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
22 (50.00%)
Best trade:
13.60 USD
Worst trade:
-8.60 USD
Gross Profit:
95.30 USD (1 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.30 USD (536 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (20.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.09
Long Trades:
11 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-3.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-25.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.60 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.80 USD
Maximal:
25.60 USD (2.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 581
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.60 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
No reviews
2025.12.31 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register