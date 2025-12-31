SegnaliSezioni
BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY

Euhero

BENJAMIN DOMINIC KLEY
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
44
Profit Trade:
22 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
22 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
13.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-8.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
95.30 USD (1 095 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-67.30 USD (536 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (20.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
20.20 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
26 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.09
Long Trade:
11 (25.00%)
Short Trade:
33 (75.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.42
Profitto previsto:
0.64 USD
Profitto medio:
4.33 USD
Perdita media:
-3.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-25.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25.60 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
2.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.80 USD
Massimale:
25.60 USD (2.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 581
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.60 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -25.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
I provide a professional EUR/USD scalping signal built on more than 20 years of real trading experience. Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss and follows strict risk-management rules, with capital preservation always being the number one priority. There is absolutely no martingale, no grid, and no hedging. This is 100% manual trading — no EA or automation — supported by continuous market analysis and careful consideration of economic news events. The strategy is highly disciplined and consistency-focused, making it perfectly suited for traders who also want to pass prop-firm challenges with controlled risk. If you’re looking for experience-based professional scalping with a safety-first approach, this is the best signal you will ever find. Please note that the price of the service will gradually increase as more followers join.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.31 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
