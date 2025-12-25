- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-68
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.17 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.25 × 67
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|3.43 × 154
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|15.93 × 387
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|20.50 × 2
Dual-Strategy Gold Trading | MT4 Signal
Automated XAUUSD scalping using Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Bands strategies. Smart order management (max 4 positions), dynamic trailing stops, and 10% drawdown protection with auto-recovery.
Strategy: M5 timeframe | SAR trend following + BB reversals
Risk: 5% per trade (adjustable) | MaxOrders: 4
Protection: Auto-stop at 10% DD, restarts after cooldown
Minimum to Follow: $500
⚠️ CRITICAL: Zero Spread Broker Required
This signal requires a zero spread or raw spread broker for optimal performance. High spreads will significantly impact profitability.
