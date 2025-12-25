SignaleKategorien
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee

Salim Kaddour
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 45 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -7%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
35
Gewinntrades:
22 (62.85%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (37.14%)
Bester Trade:
53.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-48.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
142.53 USD (14 353 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-210.48 USD (20 977 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (53.37 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
66.76 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
15.85%
Max deposit load:
4.68%
Letzter Trade:
13 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
35
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
26 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.66
Long-Positionen:
20 (57.14%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (42.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.94 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-102.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-102.27 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-6.79%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
89.67 USD
Maximaler:
102.27 USD (9.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.94% (100.47 USD)
Kapital:
7.29% (74.80 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -68
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +53.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -49 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +53.37 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -102.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.17 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 67
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
ShCooPee 2.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Scalping

Dual-Strategy Gold Trading | MT4 Signal

Automated XAUUSD scalping using Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Bands strategies. Smart order management (max 4 positions), dynamic trailing stops, and 10% drawdown protection with auto-recovery.

Strategy: M5 timeframe | SAR trend following + BB reversals
Risk: 5% per trade (adjustable) | MaxOrders: 4
Protection: Auto-stop at 10% DD, restarts after cooldown

Minimum to Follow: $500

⚠️ CRITICAL: Zero Spread Broker Required
This signal requires a zero spread or raw spread broker for optimal performance. High spreads will significantly impact profitability.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 12:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 12:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 12:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
