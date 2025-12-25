信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / ShCooPee
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee

Salim Kaddour
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 45 USD per 
增长自 2025 -7%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
35
盈利交易:
22 (62.85%)
亏损交易:
13 (37.14%)
最好交易:
53.02 USD
最差交易:
-48.71 USD
毛利:
142.53 USD (14 353 pips)
毛利亏损:
-210.48 USD (20 977 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (53.37 USD)
最大连续盈利:
66.76 USD (5)
夏普比率:
-0.10
交易活动:
15.85%
最大入金加载:
4.68%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
35
平均持有时间:
26 分钟
采收率:
-0.66
长期交易:
20 (57.14%)
短期交易:
15 (42.86%)
利润因子:
0.68
预期回报:
-1.94 USD
平均利润:
6.48 USD
平均损失:
-16.19 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-102.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-102.27 USD (4)
每月增长:
-6.79%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
89.67 USD
最大值:
102.27 USD (9.97%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.94% (100.47 USD)
净值:
7.29% (74.80 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -68
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -6.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +53.02 USD
最差交易: -49 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +53.37 USD
最大连续亏损: -102.27 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.17 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 67
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
ShCooPee 2.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Scalping

Dual-Strategy Gold Trading | MT4 Signal

Automated XAUUSD scalping using Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Bands strategies. Smart order management (max 4 positions), dynamic trailing stops, and 10% drawdown protection with auto-recovery.

Strategy: M5 timeframe | SAR trend following + BB reversals
Risk: 5% per trade (adjustable) | MaxOrders: 4
Protection: Auto-stop at 10% DD, restarts after cooldown

Minimum to Follow: $500

⚠️ CRITICAL: Zero Spread Broker Required
This signal requires a zero spread or raw spread broker for optimal performance. High spreads will significantly impact profitability.


2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 12:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 12:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 12:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ShCooPee
每月45 USD
-7%
0
0
USD
932
USD
1
100%
35
62%
16%
0.67
-1.94
USD
10%
1:500
复制

