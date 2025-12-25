- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
35
盈利交易:
22 (62.85%)
亏损交易:
13 (37.14%)
最好交易:
53.02 USD
最差交易:
-48.71 USD
毛利:
142.53 USD (14 353 pips)
毛利亏损:
-210.48 USD (20 977 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (53.37 USD)
最大连续盈利:
66.76 USD (5)
夏普比率:
-0.10
交易活动:
15.85%
最大入金加载:
4.68%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
35
平均持有时间:
26 分钟
采收率:
-0.66
长期交易:
20 (57.14%)
短期交易:
15 (42.86%)
利润因子:
0.68
预期回报:
-1.94 USD
平均利润:
6.48 USD
平均损失:
-16.19 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-102.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-102.27 USD (4)
每月增长:
-6.79%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
89.67 USD
最大值:
102.27 USD (9.97%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.94% (100.47 USD)
净值:
7.29% (74.80 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-68
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +53.02 USD
最差交易: -49 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +53.37 USD
最大连续亏损: -102.27 USD
ShCooPee 2.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Scalping
Strategy: M5 timeframe | SAR trend following + BB reversals
Minimum to Follow: $500
⚠️ CRITICAL: Zero Spread Broker Required
Dual-Strategy Gold Trading | MT4 Signal
Automated XAUUSD scalping using Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Bands strategies. Smart order management (max 4 positions), dynamic trailing stops, and 10% drawdown protection with auto-recovery.
Strategy: M5 timeframe | SAR trend following + BB reversals
Risk: 5% per trade (adjustable) | MaxOrders: 4
Protection: Auto-stop at 10% DD, restarts after cooldown
Minimum to Follow: $500
⚠️ CRITICAL: Zero Spread Broker Required
This signal requires a zero spread or raw spread broker for optimal performance. High spreads will significantly impact profitability.
