|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-68
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Dual-Strategy Gold Trading | MT4 Signal
Automated XAUUSD scalping using Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Bands strategies. Smart order management (max 4 positions), dynamic trailing stops, and 10% drawdown protection with auto-recovery.
Strategy: M5 timeframe | SAR trend following + BB reversals
Risk: 5% per trade (adjustable) | MaxOrders: 4
Protection: Auto-stop at 10% DD, restarts after cooldown
Minimum to Follow: $500
⚠️ CRITICAL: Zero Spread Broker Required
This signal requires a zero spread or raw spread broker for optimal performance. High spreads will significantly impact profitability.
