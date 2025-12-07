- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|Nikkei225
|61
|BTCUSD
|30
|USDJPY+
|13
|XAUUSD+
|7
|USDCAD+
|4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Nikkei225
|20
|BTCUSD
|22
|USDJPY+
|5
|XAUUSD+
|5
|USDCAD+
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Nikkei225
|133K
|BTCUSD
|223K
|USDJPY+
|944
|XAUUSD+
|528
|USDCAD+
|123
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 8
damos señal FOREX y INDICE. para aquellos suscriptores tener en cuenta que manejas cuentas moderadas de 200 usd. para poder trabajar y no tener problema en copiar/ señales. nuestro propósito es manejar las cuentas con baja tasa de perdida y control de nuestra cuenta.
Perfecto para operadores que prefieren operar con volatilidad de forma disciplinada, con lógica adaptativa y control pragmático del riesgo.
Esta cuenta Vantage la cual es es mucho mas controlable las perdidas y poder cortarlas y tener la mayor ganancia para poder subir la cuenta sin temor a perdida total.
USD
USD
USD