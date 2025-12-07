SignaleKategorien
Juan Carlos Santaria Leuyacc

Mateo2trader25

Juan Carlos Santaria Leuyacc
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 31%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
115
Gewinntrades:
108 (93.91%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (6.09%)
Bester Trade:
2.59 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
64.61 USD (503 146 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-11.33 USD (145 617 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
32 (18.26 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
18.26 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading-Aktivität:
51.73%
Max deposit load:
12.37%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
30
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.69
Long-Positionen:
115 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.70
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.62 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-8.54 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8.54 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
31.49%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
9.37 USD (8.55%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.62% (9.13 USD)
Kapital:
21.00% (12.97 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
Nikkei225 61
BTCUSD 30
USDJPY+ 13
XAUUSD+ 7
USDCAD+ 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Nikkei225 20
BTCUSD 22
USDJPY+ 5
XAUUSD+ 5
USDCAD+ 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Nikkei225 133K
BTCUSD 223K
USDJPY+ 944
XAUUSD+ 528
USDCAD+ 123
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.59 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 32
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +18.26 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.54 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 8
damos señal FOREX y INDICE. para aquellos suscriptores tener en cuenta que manejas cuentas moderadas de 200 usd. para poder trabajar y no tener problema en copiar/ señales. nuestro propósito es manejar las cuentas con baja tasa de perdida y control de nuestra cuenta.

Perfecto para operadores que prefieren operar con volatilidad de forma disciplinada, con lógica adaptativa y control pragmático del riesgo.

Esta cuenta Vantage la cual es es mucho mas controlable las perdidas y poder cortarlas y tener la mayor ganancia para poder subir la cuenta sin temor a perdida total.

Broker: Vantage International 💡 ​​Apalancamiento: 1:500 💸 Suscripción: $30/mes dejo lik para que se incriban https://www.vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?utm_source=promo&amp;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=RAF&utm_term=NA&utm_content=NA&c=tF+3xPPM19tRLbA7/b+Ayg==


cuenta xm ultra  lilk https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=301995&amp;l=en&p=8


cuando se inscriban pueden agregar en telegran para poder conversar. saludos cordiales


nuestro telegram: https://t.me/Forexmat24


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.12 01:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 13:08
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.07 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 13:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
