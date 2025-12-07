- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Nikkei225
|60
|BTCUSD
|26
|USDJPY+
|9
|XAUUSD+
|4
|USDCAD+
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Nikkei225
|19
|BTCUSD
|18
|USDJPY+
|3
|XAUUSD+
|2
|USDCAD+
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Nikkei225
|126K
|BTCUSD
|184K
|USDJPY+
|524
|XAUUSD+
|270
|USDCAD+
|123
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
damos señal FOREX y INDICE. para aquellos suscriptores tener en cuenta que manejas cuentas moderadas de 200 usd. para poder trabajar y no tener problema en copiar/ señales. nuestro propósito es manejar las cuentas con baja tasa de perdida y control de nuestra cuenta.
Perfecto para operadores que prefieren operar con volatilidad de forma disciplinada, con lógica adaptativa y control pragmático del riesgo.
Esta cuenta Vantage la cual es es mucho mas controlable las perdidas y poder cortarlas y tener la mayor ganancia para poder subir la cuenta sin temor a perdida total.
Broker: Vantage International 💡 Apalancamiento: 1:500 💸 Suscripción: $30/mes dejo lik para que se incriban https://www.vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?utm_source=promo&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=RAF&utm_term=NA&utm_content=NA&c=tF+3xPPM19tRLbA7/b+Ayg==
cuenta xm ultra lilk https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=301995&l=en&p=8
cuando se inscriban pueden agregar en telegran para poder conversar. saludos cordiales
nuestro telegram: https://t.me/Forexmat24
USD
USD
USD