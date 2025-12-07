SignalsSections
Juan Carlos Santaria Leuyacc

Mateo2trader25

Juan Carlos Santaria Leuyacc
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
96 (93.20%)
Loss Trades:
7 (6.80%)
Best trade:
2.59 USD
Worst trade:
-7.66 USD
Gross Profit:
54.40 USD (456 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.09 USD (145 617 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (18.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.26 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
62.05%
Max deposit load:
12.37%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.62
Long Trades:
103 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.91
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
0.57 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
27.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.37 USD (8.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.62% (9.13 USD)
By Equity:
21.00% (12.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Nikkei225 60
BTCUSD 26
USDJPY+ 9
XAUUSD+ 4
USDCAD+ 4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Nikkei225 19
BTCUSD 18
USDJPY+ 3
XAUUSD+ 2
USDCAD+ 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Nikkei225 126K
BTCUSD 184K
USDJPY+ 524
XAUUSD+ 270
USDCAD+ 123
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.59 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 8
damos señal FOREX y INDICE. para aquellos suscriptores tener en cuenta que manejas cuentas moderadas de 200 usd. para poder trabajar y no tener problema en copiar/ señales. nuestro propósito es manejar las cuentas con baja tasa de perdida y control de nuestra cuenta.

Perfecto para operadores que prefieren operar con volatilidad de forma disciplinada, con lógica adaptativa y control pragmático del riesgo.

Esta cuenta Vantage la cual es es mucho mas controlable las perdidas y poder cortarlas y tener la mayor ganancia para poder subir la cuenta sin temor a perdida total.

Broker: Vantage International 💡 ​​Apalancamiento: 1:500 💸 Suscripción: $30/mes dejo lik para que se incriban https://www.vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?utm_source=promo&amp;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=RAF&utm_term=NA&utm_content=NA&c=tF+3xPPM19tRLbA7/b+Ayg==


cuenta xm ultra  lilk https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=301995&amp;l=en&p=8


cuando se inscriban pueden agregar en telegran para poder conversar. saludos cordiales


nuestro telegram: https://t.me/Forexmat24


No reviews
2025.12.12 01:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 13:08
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.07 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 13:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
