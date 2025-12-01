- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
6 151
Gewinntrades:
4 370 (71.04%)
Verlusttrades:
1 781 (28.95%)
Bester Trade:
990.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-200.56 USD
Bruttoprofit:
39 435.63 USD (1 239 099 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21 438.01 USD (1 276 749 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (34.41 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 602.27 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
94.05%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Letzter Trade:
5 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
546
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
37 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
13.85
Long-Positionen:
2 802 (45.55%)
Short-Positionen:
3 349 (54.45%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.84
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.04 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-1 299.42 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 299.42 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
30.95%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.13 USD
Maximaler:
1 299.42 USD (6.99%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
Kapital:
21.62% (3 178.74 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6151
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-38K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Bester Trade: +990.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -201 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +34.41 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 299.42 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
