SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 II
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 II

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 366%
Headway-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 785
Profit Trade:
3 366 (70.34%)
Loss Trade:
1 419 (29.66%)
Best Trade:
894.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-158.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
30 741.98 USD (981 573 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 141.14 USD (981 438 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (31.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 376.24 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
98.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.72%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
435
Tempo di attesa medio:
27 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
13.62
Long Trade:
1 894 (39.58%)
Short Trade:
2 891 (60.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
3.05 USD
Profitto medio:
9.13 USD
Perdita media:
-11.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-1 072.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 072.37 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
49.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.13 USD
Massimale:
1 072.37 USD (7.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
Per equità:
8.48% (1 491.83 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4785
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 15K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 135
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +894.33 USD
Worst Trade: -159 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 072.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
7.86 × 539
ICMarketsSC-Live17
9.33 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-8
10.10 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 II
99USD al mese
366%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
7
100%
4 785
70%
99%
1.90
3.05
USD
9%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.