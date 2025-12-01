SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 II
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 II

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 199 USD per month
growth since 2025 455%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 824
Profit Trades:
4 129 (70.89%)
Loss Trades:
1 695 (29.10%)
Best trade:
990.09 USD
Worst trade:
-200.56 USD
Gross Profit:
37 925.23 USD (1 177 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 631.26 USD (1 216 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (34.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 602.27 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
94.05%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
479
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.31
Long Trades:
2 656 (45.60%)
Short Trades:
3 168 (54.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
9.19 USD
Average Loss:
-12.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 299.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 299.42 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
31.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.13 USD
Maximal:
1 299.42 USD (6.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
By Equity:
21.62% (3 178.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5824
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -39K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +990.09 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 299.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
No reviews
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 II
199 USD per month
455%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
10
100%
5 824
70%
94%
1.83
2.97
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.