Trades:
5 824
Profit Trades:
4 129 (70.89%)
Loss Trades:
1 695 (29.10%)
Best trade:
990.09 USD
Worst trade:
-200.56 USD
Gross Profit:
37 925.23 USD (1 177 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 631.26 USD (1 216 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (34.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 602.27 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
94.05%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
479
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.31
Long Trades:
2 656 (45.60%)
Short Trades:
3 168 (54.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
9.19 USD
Average Loss:
-12.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 299.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 299.42 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
31.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.13 USD
Maximal:
1 299.42 USD (6.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
By Equity:
21.62% (3 178.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5824
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-39K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +990.09 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 299.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
