- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
5 943
盈利交易:
4 211 (70.85%)
亏损交易:
1 732 (29.14%)
最好交易:
990.09 USD
最差交易:
-200.56 USD
毛利:
38 556.07 USD (1 200 538 pips)
毛利亏损:
-20 989.14 USD (1 243 451 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (34.41 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 602.27 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
94.05%
最大入金加载:
14.33%
最近交易:
10 几分钟前
每周交易:
409
平均持有时间:
38 分钟
采收率:
13.52
长期交易:
2 719 (45.75%)
短期交易:
3 224 (54.25%)
利润因子:
1.84
预期回报:
2.96 USD
平均利润:
9.16 USD
平均损失:
-12.12 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-1 299.42 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 299.42 USD (10)
每月增长:
30.10%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.13 USD
最大值:
1 299.42 USD (6.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
净值:
21.62% (3 178.74 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5943
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-43K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +990.09 USD
最差交易: -201 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +34.41 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 299.42 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月199 USD
465%
0
0
USD
USD
17K
USD
USD
10
100%
5 943
70%
94%
1.83
2.96
USD
USD
22%
1:500