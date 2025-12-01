- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
6 012
Negociações com lucro:
4 268 (70.99%)
Negociações com perda:
1 744 (29.01%)
Melhor negociação:
990.09 USD
Pior negociação:
-200.56 USD
Lucro bruto:
38 724.16 USD (1 212 784 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21 041.72 USD (1 248 707 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (34.41 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 602.27 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
94.05%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.33%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
457
Tempo médio de espera:
38 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
13.61
Negociações longas:
2 788 (46.37%)
Negociações curtas:
3 224 (53.63%)
Fator de lucro:
1.84
Valor esperado:
2.94 USD
Lucro médio:
9.07 USD
Perda média:
-12.07 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-1 299.42 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 299.42 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
30.34%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.13 USD
Máximo:
1 299.42 USD (6.99%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
21.62% (3 178.74 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6012
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|-36K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +990.09 USD
Pior negociação: -201 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +34.41 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 299.42 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Sem comentários
