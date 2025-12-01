SinaisSeções
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 II

Revano Azka Akhmad
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 469%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
6 012
Negociações com lucro:
4 268 (70.99%)
Negociações com perda:
1 744 (29.01%)
Melhor negociação:
990.09 USD
Pior negociação:
-200.56 USD
Lucro bruto:
38 724.16 USD (1 212 784 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21 041.72 USD (1 248 707 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (34.41 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 602.27 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
94.05%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.33%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
457
Tempo médio de espera:
38 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
13.61
Negociações longas:
2 788 (46.37%)
Negociações curtas:
3 224 (53.63%)
Fator de lucro:
1.84
Valor esperado:
2.94 USD
Lucro médio:
9.07 USD
Perda média:
-12.07 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-1 299.42 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 299.42 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
30.34%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.13 USD
Máximo:
1 299.42 USD (6.99%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
21.62% (3 178.74 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6012
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -36K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +990.09 USD
Pior negociação: -201 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +34.41 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 299.42 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Sem comentários
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
