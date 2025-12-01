- Croissance
Trades:
4 785
Bénéfice trades:
3 366 (70.34%)
Perte trades:
1 419 (29.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
894.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-158.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
30 741.98 USD (981 573 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 141.14 USD (981 438 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (31.63 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 376.24 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
98.89%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.72%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
435
Temps de détention moyen:
27 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
13.62
Longs trades:
1 894 (39.58%)
Courts trades:
2 891 (60.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.90
Rendement attendu:
3.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-1 072.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 072.37 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
49.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.13 USD
Maximal:
1 072.37 USD (7.32%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.46% (438.45 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.48% (1 491.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4785
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|135
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +894.33 USD
Pire transaction: -159 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +31.63 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 072.37 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|7.86 × 539
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|9.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|10.10 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
99 USD par mois
366%
0
0
USD
USD
18K
USD
USD
7
100%
4 785
70%
99%
1.90
3.05
USD
USD
9%
1:500