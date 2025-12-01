- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
7 086
이익 거래:
5 057 (71.36%)
손실 거래:
2 029 (28.63%)
최고의 거래:
1 792.65 USD
최악의 거래:
-300.60 USD
총 수익:
46 001.57 USD (1 415 708 pips)
총 손실:
-25 557.15 USD (1 467 830 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (34.41 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 827.32 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
93.01%
최대 입금량:
28.33%
최근 거래:
22 분 전
주별 거래 수:
481
평균 유지 시간:
36 분
회복 요인:
9.11
롱(주식매수):
3 237 (45.68%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 849 (54.32%)
수익 요인:
1.80
기대수익:
2.89 USD
평균 이익:
9.10 USD
평균 손실:
-12.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
12 (-2 244.91 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 244.91 USD (12)
월별 성장률:
41.98%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2.13 USD
최대한의:
2 244.91 USD (9.68%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
12.27% (2 244.91 USD)
자본금별:
34.54% (6 321.67 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7086
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|-52K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +1 792.65 USD
최악의 거래: -301 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +34.41 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 244.91 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 199 USD
562%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
12
100%
7 086
71%
93%
1.79
2.89
USD
USD
35%
1:500