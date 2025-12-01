SignaleKategorien
Le Dang Thanh Trieu

RoadToGreen

Le Dang Thanh Trieu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 54%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
139
Gewinntrades:
72 (51.79%)
Verlusttrades:
67 (48.20%)
Bester Trade:
25.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
613.41 USD (1 228 736 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-535.51 USD (397 625 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (107.64 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
108.16 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
70.02%
Max deposit load:
97.67%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.95
Long-Positionen:
69 (49.64%)
Short-Positionen:
70 (50.36%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.15
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.99 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-79.79 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-79.79 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
44.97%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
16.49 USD
Maximaler:
82.21 USD (27.52%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
39.23% (81.67 USD)
Kapital:
13.11% (21.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
EURGBP 22
EURJPY 20
GBPAUD 18
USDCAD 15
EURUSD 12
BTCUSD 11
AUDCHF 9
EURAUD 4
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -66
EURGBP 40
EURJPY 0
GBPAUD -42
USDCAD 18
EURUSD 29
BTCUSD 83
AUDCHF 18
EURAUD 29
AUDJPY -16
AUDUSD -14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -3.4K
EURGBP 845
EURJPY -109
GBPAUD -3.2K
USDCAD 1.2K
EURUSD 1.2K
BTCUSD 834K
AUDCHF 68
EURAUD 2K
AUDJPY -618
AUDUSD -478
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +25.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +107.64 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -79.79 USD

Một hành trình đi cùng dòng chảy thị trường, tìm điểm cân bằng giữa rủi ro và lợi nhuận. Tỷ lệ RR 1:1.5 1R=10%, không cần vội — chỉ cần đi đúng hướng.

Chỉ trade duy nhất 7 cặp tiền tệ và BTC


A journey that moves with the market’s flow, seeking balance between risk and reward.
Risk–reward ratio of 1:1.5, where 1R = 10% — no need to rush, just move in the right direction.

Only trading 7 currency pairs and BTC.


