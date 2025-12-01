SignalsSections
Le Dang Thanh Trieu

RoadToGreen

Le Dang Thanh Trieu
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 54%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
72 (51.79%)
Loss Trades:
67 (48.20%)
Best trade:
25.50 USD
Worst trade:
-19.00 USD
Gross Profit:
613.41 USD (1 228 736 pips)
Gross Loss:
-535.51 USD (397 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (107.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.16 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
70.02%
Max deposit load:
97.67%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
69 (49.64%)
Short Trades:
70 (50.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
8.52 USD
Average Loss:
-7.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-79.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.79 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
44.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.49 USD
Maximal:
82.21 USD (27.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.23% (81.67 USD)
By Equity:
13.11% (21.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
EURGBP 22
EURJPY 20
GBPAUD 18
USDCAD 15
EURUSD 12
BTCUSD 11
AUDCHF 9
EURAUD 4
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -66
EURGBP 40
EURJPY 0
GBPAUD -42
USDCAD 18
EURUSD 29
BTCUSD 83
AUDCHF 18
EURAUD 29
AUDJPY -16
AUDUSD -14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -3.4K
EURGBP 845
EURJPY -109
GBPAUD -3.2K
USDCAD 1.2K
EURUSD 1.2K
BTCUSD 834K
AUDCHF 68
EURAUD 2K
AUDJPY -618
AUDUSD -478
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.50 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
Một hành trình đi cùng dòng chảy thị trường, tìm điểm cân bằng giữa rủi ro và lợi nhuận. Tỷ lệ RR 1:1.5 1R=10%, không cần vội — chỉ cần đi đúng hướng.

Chỉ trade duy nhất 7 cặp tiền tệ và BTC


A journey that moves with the market’s flow, seeking balance between risk and reward.
Risk–reward ratio of 1:1.5, where 1R = 10% — no need to rush, just move in the right direction.

Only trading 7 currency pairs and BTC.


No reviews
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 06:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 08:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 08:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 13:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 13:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 11:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 06:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 03:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RoadToGreen
50 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
221
USD
9
0%
139
51%
70%
1.14
0.56
USD
39%
1:200
