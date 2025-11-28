- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYp
|25
|EURUSDp
|15
|XAUUSDp
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYp
|-16
|EURUSDp
|17
|XAUUSDp
|-35
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYp
|35
|EURUSDp
|58
|XAUUSDp
|-3.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlackBullMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
ASHI ENGINE - USDJPY H1 Trend System
Automated signal on live account with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations validation.
Sharpe 2.18 | DD 9.10% | PF 1.37 | +141% in 3 years
Institutional-grade system that identifies high-probability trend states through advanced noise elimination analysis. Confirms each entry across multiple candles, filtering out erratic movements.
Professional architecture:
- One position at a time
- Stop Loss on every trade
- No martingale, no grid
- No averaging losses
EA available on MQL5 Market.: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/156314
USD
EUR
EUR