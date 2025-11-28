SignaleKategorien
Bernardo Garcia Delfa

ASHI ENGINE

Bernardo Garcia Delfa
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 12%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
41
Gewinntrades:
22 (53.65%)
Verlusttrades:
19 (46.34%)
Bester Trade:
17.97 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.53 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
62.87 EUR (4 647 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-92.55 EUR (8 088 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (7.04 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
31.14 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
33.08%
Max deposit load:
11.11%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.57
Long-Positionen:
20 (48.78%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (51.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.72 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.86 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.87 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-37.55 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-37.55 EUR (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
24.66%
Algo-Trading:
73%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
39.09 EUR
Maximaler:
52.32 EUR (14.56%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.43% (47.93 EUR)
Kapital:
14.08% (2.99 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPYp 25
EURUSDp 15
XAUUSDp 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYp -16
EURUSDp 17
XAUUSDp -35
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYp 35
EURUSDp 58
XAUUSDp -3.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +17.97 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -31 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.04 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -37.55 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlackBullMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

ASHI ENGINE - USDJPY H1 Trend System

Automated signal on live account with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations validation.

Sharpe 2.18 | DD 9.10% | PF 1.37 | +141% in 3 years

Institutional-grade system that identifies high-probability trend states through advanced noise elimination analysis. Confirms each entry across multiple candles, filtering out erratic movements.

Professional architecture:

  • One position at a time
  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • No martingale, no grid
  • No averaging losses

EA available on MQL5 Market.: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/156314


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 20:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 19:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 07:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 04:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 03:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 08:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.28 08:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 15 days
