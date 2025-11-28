SignalsSections
Bernardo Garcia Delfa

ASHI ENGINE

Bernardo Garcia Delfa
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
21 (53.84%)
Loss Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Best trade:
17.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
59.76 EUR (4 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.55 EUR (7 917 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (7.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.14 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
30.47%
Max deposit load:
11.11%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
19 (48.72%)
Short Trades:
20 (51.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.65
Expected Payoff:
-0.82 EUR
Average Profit:
2.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.09 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.55 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
11.79%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.09 EUR
Maximal:
52.32 EUR (14.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.43% (47.93 EUR)
By Equity:
14.08% (2.99 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYp 23
EURUSDp 15
XAUUSDp 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYp -18
EURUSDp 17
XAUUSDp -35
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYp -367
EURUSDp 58
XAUUSDp -3.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.97 EUR
Worst trade: -31 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.55 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

ASHI ENGINE - USDJPY H1 Trend System

Automated signal on live account with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations validation.

Sharpe 2.18 | DD 9.10% | PF 1.37 | +141% in 3 years

Institutional-grade system that identifies high-probability trend states through advanced noise elimination analysis. Confirms each entry across multiple candles, filtering out erratic movements.

Professional architecture:

  • One position at a time
  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • No martingale, no grid
  • No averaging losses

EA available on MQL5 Market.: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/156314


No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 07:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 04:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 03:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 08:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.28 08:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 15 days
