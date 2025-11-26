- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
73
Gewinntrades:
25 (34.24%)
Verlusttrades:
48 (65.75%)
Bester Trade:
99.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-86.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
971.09 USD (71 508 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 535.86 USD (74 782 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (175.47 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
198.26 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
86.26%
Max deposit load:
28.75%
Letzter Trade:
13 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.80
Long-Positionen:
41 (56.16%)
Short-Positionen:
32 (43.84%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.63
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-7.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
38.84 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-32.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-494.08 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-494.08 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-18.71%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
704.00 USD
Maximaler:
704.00 USD (23.33%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
23.33% (704.00 USD)
Kapital:
5.21% (125.30 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|EURJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-276
|EURJPY
|-48
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-91
|USDCAD
|-10
|AUDJPY
|-57
|AUDUSD
|-24
|CHFJPY
|-71
|GBPJPY
|-34
|USDCHF
|-50
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-126
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.8K
|USDCAD
|-175
|AUDJPY
|106
|AUDUSD
|-368
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-500
|USDCHF
|-350
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +99.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -86 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +175.47 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -494.08 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
noch 306 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
INTRADAY CORE is a disciplined trading signal focused exclusively on JPY pairs and XAUUSD, designed for traders who value stability, controlled risk, and consistent performance.
This signal uses a strict risk-management framework with predefined Stop Loss on every position—no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies.
With low deposit load and carefully selected entries, the signal aims to keep drawdown contained while maintaining steady growth month after month.
Why this signal?
✓ Low drawdown approach with conservative risk
✓ Focused on JPY pairs & XAUUSD, delivering high-quality intraday setups
✓ No high-risk methods (no martingale, no grid)
✓ Transparent, consistent, and manually managed
✓ Designed for sustainable long-term equity growth
Recommended balance:
A minimum of $1000 is suggested to replicate the risk level accurately and ensure stable copying performance.
This signal is ideal for traders seeking safe, consistent, and disciplined intraday trading without excessive volatility.
Join and grow your account with a strategy built on control, accuracy, and long-term stability.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
-19%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
5
0%
73
34%
86%
0.63
-7.74
USD
USD
23%
1:50