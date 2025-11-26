시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / INTRADAY CORE by iqbal attamimi
Djuharjati

INTRADAY CORE by iqbal attamimi

Djuharjati
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -9%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
96
이익 거래:
37 (38.54%)
손실 거래:
59 (61.46%)
최고의 거래:
99.13 USD
최악의 거래:
-86.41 USD
총 수익:
1 539.40 USD (128 771 pips)
총 손실:
-1 793.27 USD (96 728 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (186.06 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
198.26 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
-0.05
거래 활동:
78.40%
최대 입금량:
28.75%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
-0.36
롱(주식매수):
61 (63.54%)
숏(주식차입매도):
35 (36.46%)
수익 요인:
0.86
기대수익:
-2.64 USD
평균 이익:
41.61 USD
평균 손실:
-30.39 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-494.08 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-494.08 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
8.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
704.00 USD
최대한의:
704.00 USD (23.33%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
23.33% (704.00 USD)
자본금별:
5.21% (125.30 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 58
EURJPY 8
NZDJPY 8
AUDUSD 6
CADJPY 4
USDCAD 4
AUDJPY 4
CHFJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 72
EURJPY -48
NZDJPY 97
AUDUSD -62
CADJPY -91
USDCAD -10
AUDJPY -57
CHFJPY -71
GBPJPY -34
USDCHF -50
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 35K
EURJPY -1.6K
NZDJPY 3.5K
AUDUSD -557
CADJPY -2.8K
USDCAD -175
AUDJPY 106
CHFJPY -1K
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +99.13 USD
최악의 거래: -86 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +186.06 USD
연속 최대 손실: -494.08 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 10
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
INTRADAY CORE is a disciplined trading signal focused exclusively on JPY pairs and XAUUSD, designed for traders who value stability, controlled risk, and consistent performance.
This signal uses a strict risk-management framework with predefined Stop Loss on every position—no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies.

With low deposit load and carefully selected entries, the signal aims to keep drawdown contained while maintaining steady growth month after month.

Why this signal?

✓ Low drawdown approach with conservative risk

✓ Focused on JPY pairs & XAUUSD, delivering high-quality intraday setups

✓ No high-risk methods (no martingale, no grid)

✓ Transparent, consistent, and manually managed

✓ Designed for sustainable long-term equity growth


Recommended balance:
A minimum of $1000 is suggested to replicate the risk level accurately and ensure stable copying performance.

This signal is ideal for traders seeking safe, consistent, and disciplined intraday trading without excessive volatility.
Join and grow your account with a strategy built on control, accuracy, and long-term stability.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 08:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 08:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 08:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 08:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
