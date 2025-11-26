- Crescimento
Negociações:
71
Negociações com lucro:
25 (35.21%)
Negociações com perda:
46 (64.79%)
Melhor negociação:
99.13 USD
Pior negociação:
-86.41 USD
Lucro bruto:
971.09 USD (71 508 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 474.96 USD (68 782 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (175.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
198.26 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.16
Atividade de negociação:
86.26%
Depósito máximo carregado:
28.75%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
14
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
-0.72
Negociações longas:
39 (54.93%)
Negociações curtas:
32 (45.07%)
Fator de lucro:
0.66
Valor esperado:
-7.10 USD
Lucro médio:
38.84 USD
Perda média:
-32.06 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-494.08 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-494.08 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
-16.69%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
704.00 USD
Máximo:
704.00 USD (23.33%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
23.33% (704.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.21% (125.30 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|EURJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|-215
|EURJPY
|-48
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-91
|USDCAD
|-10
|AUDJPY
|-57
|AUDUSD
|-24
|CHFJPY
|-71
|GBPJPY
|-34
|USDCHF
|-50
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.9K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.8K
|USDCAD
|-175
|AUDJPY
|106
|AUDUSD
|-368
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-500
|USDCHF
|-350
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +99.13 USD
Pior negociação: -86 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +175.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -494.08 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
INTRADAY CORE is a disciplined trading signal focused exclusively on JPY pairs and XAUUSD, designed for traders who value stability, controlled risk, and consistent performance.
This signal uses a strict risk-management framework with predefined Stop Loss on every position—no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies.
With low deposit load and carefully selected entries, the signal aims to keep drawdown contained while maintaining steady growth month after month.
Why this signal?
✓ Low drawdown approach with conservative risk
✓ Focused on JPY pairs & XAUUSD, delivering high-quality intraday setups
✓ No high-risk methods (no martingale, no grid)
✓ Transparent, consistent, and manually managed
✓ Designed for sustainable long-term equity growth
Recommended balance:
A minimum of $1000 is suggested to replicate the risk level accurately and ensure stable copying performance.
This signal is ideal for traders seeking safe, consistent, and disciplined intraday trading without excessive volatility.
Join and grow your account with a strategy built on control, accuracy, and long-term stability.
Sem comentários
