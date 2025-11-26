- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-61.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-449.88 USD (25 331 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
-10.27
Attività di trading:
43.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.82%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trade:
1 (11.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-49.99 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-49.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-449.88 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-449.88 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-14.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
449.88 USD
Massimale:
449.88 USD (14.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.91% (449.88 USD)
Per equità:
3.63% (98.73 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-450
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-25K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -62 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -449.88 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
INTRADAY CORE is a disciplined trading signal focused exclusively on JPY pairs and XAUUSD, designed for traders who value stability, controlled risk, and consistent performance.
This signal uses a strict risk-management framework with predefined Stop Loss on every position—no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies.
With low deposit load and carefully selected entries, the signal aims to keep drawdown contained while maintaining steady growth month after month.
Why this signal?
✓ Low drawdown approach with conservative risk
✓ Focused on JPY pairs & XAUUSD, delivering high-quality intraday setups
✓ No high-risk methods (no martingale, no grid)
✓ Transparent, consistent, and manually managed
✓ Designed for sustainable long-term equity growth
Recommended balance:
A minimum of $1000 is suggested to replicate the risk level accurately and ensure stable copying performance.
This signal is ideal for traders seeking safe, consistent, and disciplined intraday trading without excessive volatility.
Join and grow your account with a strategy built on control, accuracy, and long-term stability.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-15%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
1
0%
9
0%
44%
0.00
-49.99
USD
USD
15%
1:50