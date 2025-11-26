- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
23 (34.32%)
Loss Trades:
44 (65.67%)
Best trade:
99.13 USD
Worst trade:
-86.41 USD
Gross Profit:
873.49 USD (61 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 417.72 USD (66 282 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (175.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.26 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
87.62%
Max deposit load:
28.75%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
36 (53.73%)
Short Trades:
31 (46.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-8.12 USD
Average Profit:
37.98 USD
Average Loss:
-32.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-494.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-494.08 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-18.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
704.00 USD
Maximal:
704.00 USD (23.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.33% (704.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.21% (125.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|EURJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-293
|EURJPY
|-48
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-91
|USDCAD
|-10
|AUDJPY
|-57
|AUDUSD
|-24
|CHFJPY
|-34
|GBPJPY
|-34
|USDCHF
|-50
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.8K
|USDCAD
|-175
|AUDJPY
|106
|AUDUSD
|-368
|CHFJPY
|-500
|GBPJPY
|-500
|USDCHF
|-350
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.13 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -494.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
INTRADAY CORE is a disciplined trading signal focused exclusively on JPY pairs and XAUUSD, designed for traders who value stability, controlled risk, and consistent performance.
This signal uses a strict risk-management framework with predefined Stop Loss on every position—no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies.
With low deposit load and carefully selected entries, the signal aims to keep drawdown contained while maintaining steady growth month after month.
Why this signal?
✓ Low drawdown approach with conservative risk
✓ Focused on JPY pairs & XAUUSD, delivering high-quality intraday setups
✓ No high-risk methods (no martingale, no grid)
✓ Transparent, consistent, and manually managed
✓ Designed for sustainable long-term equity growth
Recommended balance:
A minimum of $1000 is suggested to replicate the risk level accurately and ensure stable copying performance.
This signal is ideal for traders seeking safe, consistent, and disciplined intraday trading without excessive volatility.
Join and grow your account with a strategy built on control, accuracy, and long-term stability.
