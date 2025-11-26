INTRADAY CORE is a disciplined trading signal focused exclusively on JPY pairs and XAUUSD, designed for traders who value stability, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

This signal uses a strict risk-management framework with predefined Stop Loss on every position—no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies.





With low deposit load and carefully selected entries, the signal aims to keep drawdown contained while maintaining steady growth month after month.





Why this signal?





✓ Low drawdown approach with conservative risk





✓ Focused on JPY pairs & XAUUSD, delivering high-quality intraday setups





✓ No high-risk methods (no martingale, no grid)





✓ Transparent, consistent, and manually managed





✓ Designed for sustainable long-term equity growth









Recommended balance:

A minimum of $1000 is suggested to replicate the risk level accurately and ensure stable copying performance.





This signal is ideal for traders seeking safe, consistent, and disciplined intraday trading without excessive volatility.

Join and grow your account with a strategy built on control, accuracy, and long-term stability.



