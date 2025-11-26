SignalsSections
Djuharjati

INTRADAY CORE by iqbal attamimi

Djuharjati
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -18%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
23 (34.32%)
Loss Trades:
44 (65.67%)
Best trade:
99.13 USD
Worst trade:
-86.41 USD
Gross Profit:
873.49 USD (61 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 417.72 USD (66 282 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (175.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.26 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
87.62%
Max deposit load:
28.75%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
36 (53.73%)
Short Trades:
31 (46.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-8.12 USD
Average Profit:
37.98 USD
Average Loss:
-32.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-494.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-494.08 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-18.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
704.00 USD
Maximal:
704.00 USD (23.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.33% (704.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.21% (125.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 8
NZDJPY 8
CADJPY 4
USDCAD 4
AUDJPY 4
AUDUSD 3
CHFJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -293
EURJPY -48
NZDJPY 97
CADJPY -91
USDCAD -10
AUDJPY -57
AUDUSD -24
CHFJPY -34
GBPJPY -34
USDCHF -50
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.1K
EURJPY -1.6K
NZDJPY 3.5K
CADJPY -2.8K
USDCAD -175
AUDJPY 106
AUDUSD -368
CHFJPY -500
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.13 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -494.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 10
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
306 more...
INTRADAY CORE is a disciplined trading signal focused exclusively on JPY pairs and XAUUSD, designed for traders who value stability, controlled risk, and consistent performance.
This signal uses a strict risk-management framework with predefined Stop Loss on every position—no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies.

With low deposit load and carefully selected entries, the signal aims to keep drawdown contained while maintaining steady growth month after month.

Why this signal?

✓ Low drawdown approach with conservative risk

✓ Focused on JPY pairs & XAUUSD, delivering high-quality intraday setups

✓ No high-risk methods (no martingale, no grid)

✓ Transparent, consistent, and manually managed

✓ Designed for sustainable long-term equity growth


Recommended balance:
A minimum of $1000 is suggested to replicate the risk level accurately and ensure stable copying performance.

This signal is ideal for traders seeking safe, consistent, and disciplined intraday trading without excessive volatility.
Join and grow your account with a strategy built on control, accuracy, and long-term stability.

No reviews
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 08:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 08:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 08:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 08:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
