Signale / MetaTrader 5 / CFX SWING
Ibrahim Siraz

CFX SWING

Ibrahim Siraz
0 Bewertungen
36 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -22%
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
981
Gewinntrades:
780 (79.51%)
Verlusttrades:
201 (20.49%)
Bester Trade:
85.51 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-337.51 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 329.25 USD (484 487 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 131.32 USD (494 119 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
42 (415.45 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
454.30 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.47%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
28
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.15
Long-Positionen:
492 (50.15%)
Short-Positionen:
489 (49.85%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.02
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-40.45 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-165.45 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-759.84 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.52%
Jahresprognose:
-54.90%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
526.55 USD
Maximaler:
1 308.91 USD (73.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.42% (258.22 USD)
Kapital:
21.43% (2 180.80 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 125
AUDCAD 107
GBPUSD 80
EURUSD 69
EURAUD 65
EURGBP 63
USDCAD 48
AUDSGD 47
AUDUSD 45
EURCAD 45
EURCHF 37
GBPCAD 34
CADCHF 32
NZDUSD 30
NZDCAD 27
EURNZD 19
USDCHF 19
GBPAUD 18
USTEC 16
US30 13
AUDCHF 10
BTCUSD 9
USDSGD 7
US500 5
GBPCHF 4
DE40 4
AUDNZD 2
EURSGD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -503
AUDCAD 288
GBPUSD -440
EURUSD 301
EURAUD -33
EURGBP 126
USDCAD -146
AUDSGD 101
AUDUSD 356
EURCAD 112
EURCHF -76
GBPCAD -150
CADCHF 62
NZDUSD 207
NZDCAD 32
EURNZD -185
USDCHF -169
GBPAUD 225
USTEC 22
US30 36
AUDCHF 132
BTCUSD -3
USDSGD -74
US500 -72
GBPCHF 34
DE40 15
AUDNZD 1
EURSGD 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -14K
AUDCAD 7.4K
GBPUSD -1.5K
EURUSD 3K
EURAUD 4.7K
EURGBP 2.6K
USDCAD -2.6K
AUDSGD 2.7K
AUDUSD 5.7K
EURCAD 6.4K
EURCHF 825
GBPCAD -3.2K
CADCHF -715
NZDUSD 3.2K
NZDCAD 858
EURNZD -1.8K
USDCHF -650
GBPAUD 3.6K
USTEC -9.8K
US30 -9.8K
AUDCHF 1.5K
BTCUSD -8.7K
USDSGD -443
US500 -6.9K
GBPCHF 515
DE40 7.1K
AUDNZD 222
EURSGD 84
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +85.51 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -338 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 25
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +415.45 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -165.45 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.16 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.27 × 188
Tickmill-Live
13.75 × 1248
Experienced many bad EAs on this account, and finally it seems stable with recovery starting. Patience really seems to be the key this time
Keine Bewertungen
