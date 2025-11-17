- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
981
Gewinntrades:
780 (79.51%)
Verlusttrades:
201 (20.49%)
Bester Trade:
85.51 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-337.51 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 329.25 USD (484 487 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 131.32 USD (494 119 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
42 (415.45 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
454.30 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.47%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
28
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.15
Long-Positionen:
492 (50.15%)
Short-Positionen:
489 (49.85%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.02
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-40.45 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-165.45 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-759.84 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.52%
Jahresprognose:
-54.90%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
526.55 USD
Maximaler:
1 308.91 USD (73.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.42% (258.22 USD)
Kapital:
21.43% (2 180.80 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|125
|AUDCAD
|107
|GBPUSD
|80
|EURUSD
|69
|EURAUD
|65
|EURGBP
|63
|USDCAD
|48
|AUDSGD
|47
|AUDUSD
|45
|EURCAD
|45
|EURCHF
|37
|GBPCAD
|34
|CADCHF
|32
|NZDUSD
|30
|NZDCAD
|27
|EURNZD
|19
|USDCHF
|19
|GBPAUD
|18
|USTEC
|16
|US30
|13
|AUDCHF
|10
|BTCUSD
|9
|USDSGD
|7
|US500
|5
|GBPCHF
|4
|DE40
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURSGD
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-503
|AUDCAD
|288
|GBPUSD
|-440
|EURUSD
|301
|EURAUD
|-33
|EURGBP
|126
|USDCAD
|-146
|AUDSGD
|101
|AUDUSD
|356
|EURCAD
|112
|EURCHF
|-76
|GBPCAD
|-150
|CADCHF
|62
|NZDUSD
|207
|NZDCAD
|32
|EURNZD
|-185
|USDCHF
|-169
|GBPAUD
|225
|USTEC
|22
|US30
|36
|AUDCHF
|132
|BTCUSD
|-3
|USDSGD
|-74
|US500
|-72
|GBPCHF
|34
|DE40
|15
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURSGD
|4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|AUDCAD
|7.4K
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|3K
|EURAUD
|4.7K
|EURGBP
|2.6K
|USDCAD
|-2.6K
|AUDSGD
|2.7K
|AUDUSD
|5.7K
|EURCAD
|6.4K
|EURCHF
|825
|GBPCAD
|-3.2K
|CADCHF
|-715
|NZDUSD
|3.2K
|NZDCAD
|858
|EURNZD
|-1.8K
|USDCHF
|-650
|GBPAUD
|3.6K
|USTEC
|-9.8K
|US30
|-9.8K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|BTCUSD
|-8.7K
|USDSGD
|-443
|US500
|-6.9K
|GBPCHF
|515
|DE40
|7.1K
|AUDNZD
|222
|EURSGD
|84
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Bester Trade: +85.51 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -338 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 25
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +415.45 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -165.45 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.16 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.27 × 188
Tickmill-Live
|13.75 × 1248
Experienced many bad EAs on this account, and finally it seems stable with recovery starting. Patience really seems to be the key this time
