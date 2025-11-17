SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CFX SWING
Ibrahim Siraz

CFX SWING

Ibrahim Siraz
0 reviews
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
967
Profit Trades:
766 (79.21%)
Loss Trades:
201 (20.79%)
Best trade:
85.51 USD
Worst trade:
-337.51 USD
Gross Profit:
8 164.26 USD (482 047 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 128.31 USD (494 119 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (415.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
454.30 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.47%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
486 (50.26%)
Short Trades:
481 (49.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
10.66 USD
Average Loss:
-40.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-165.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-759.84 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.96%
Annual Forecast:
-60.23%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
526.55 USD
Maximal:
1 308.91 USD (73.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.42% (258.22 USD)
By Equity:
21.43% (2 180.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 125
AUDCAD 104
GBPUSD 78
EURUSD 66
EURAUD 64
EURGBP 63
USDCAD 48
AUDSGD 47
AUDUSD 45
EURCAD 44
EURCHF 37
GBPCAD 34
CADCHF 32
NZDUSD 29
NZDCAD 27
USDCHF 19
EURNZD 18
GBPAUD 17
USTEC 16
US30 13
BTCUSD 9
AUDCHF 9
USDSGD 7
US500 5
GBPCHF 4
DE40 4
AUDNZD 2
EURSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -503
AUDCAD 275
GBPUSD -460
EURUSD 262
EURAUD -57
EURGBP 126
USDCAD -146
AUDSGD 101
AUDUSD 356
EURCAD 92
EURCHF -76
GBPCAD -150
CADCHF 62
NZDUSD 197
NZDCAD 32
USDCHF -169
EURNZD -189
GBPAUD 200
USTEC 22
US30 36
BTCUSD -3
AUDCHF 125
USDSGD -74
US500 -72
GBPCHF 34
DE40 15
AUDNZD 1
EURSGD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -14K
AUDCAD 7.2K
GBPUSD -1.8K
EURUSD 2.6K
EURAUD 4.2K
EURGBP 2.6K
USDCAD -2.6K
AUDSGD 2.7K
AUDUSD 5.7K
EURCAD 6K
EURCHF 825
GBPCAD -3.2K
CADCHF -715
NZDUSD 3.1K
NZDCAD 858
USDCHF -650
EURNZD -1.9K
GBPAUD 3.1K
USTEC -9.8K
US30 -9.8K
BTCUSD -8.7K
AUDCHF 1.4K
USDSGD -443
US500 -6.9K
GBPCHF 515
DE40 7.1K
AUDNZD 222
EURSGD 84
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +85.51 USD
Worst trade: -338 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +415.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.16 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.27 × 188
Tickmill-Live
13.75 × 1248
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Experienced many bad EAs on this account, and finally it seems stable with recovery starting. Patience really seems to be the key this time
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CFX SWING
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
35
96%
967
79%
100%
1.00
0.04
USD
29%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.