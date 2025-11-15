SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 9646
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
2 / 10K USD
Wachstum seit 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
100
Gewinntrades:
84 (84.00%)
Verlusttrades:
16 (16.00%)
Bester Trade:
19.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.31 USD
Bruttoprofit:
369.88 USD (10 793 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-34.13 USD (1 037 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (86.34 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
86.34 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading-Aktivität:
57.96%
Max deposit load:
2.69%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
26.71
Long-Positionen:
17 (17.00%)
Short-Positionen:
83 (83.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
10.84
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-11.76 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-11.76 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.86%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.12 USD
Maximaler:
12.57 USD (1.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.39% (12.03 USD)
Kapital:
4.37% (133.03 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 100
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 336
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +19.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 19
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +86.34 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -11.76 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 518
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.60 × 719
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.79 × 326
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 253
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.15 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.38 × 91
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.50 × 2000
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.58 × 546
noch 73 ...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
