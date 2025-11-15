シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 9646
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
2 / 10K USD
月額  60  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
96
利益トレード:
80 (83.33%)
損失トレード:
16 (16.67%)
ベストトレード:
19.96 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.31 USD
総利益:
355.68 USD (10 337 pips)
総損失:
-34.01 USD (1 037 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (72.14 USD)
最大連続利益:
72.14 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
0.79
取引アクティビティ:
56.94%
最大入金額:
2.69%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
20 時間
リカバリーファクター:
25.59
長いトレード:
17 (17.71%)
短いトレード:
79 (82.29%)
プロフィットファクター:
10.46
期待されたペイオフ:
3.35 USD
平均利益:
4.45 USD
平均損失:
-2.13 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-11.76 USD)
最大連続損失:
-11.76 USD (5)
月間成長:
8.81%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.12 USD
最大の:
12.57 USD (1.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.39% (12.03 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.37% (133.03 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCAD 96
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCAD 322
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +19.96 USD
最悪のトレード: -4 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +72.14 USD
最大連続損失: -11.76 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 515
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.81 × 318
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.49 × 1981
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


レビューなし
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

