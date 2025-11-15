시그널섹션
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0 리뷰
안정성
8
2 / 9.7K USD
월별 60 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 14%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
116
이익 거래:
95 (81.89%)
손실 거래:
21 (18.10%)
최고의 거래:
19.96 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.31 USD
총 수익:
419.05 USD (12 186 pips)
총 손실:
-48.42 USD (1 468 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (89.97 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
89.97 USD (20)
샤프 비율:
0.77
거래 활동:
55.29%
최대 입금량:
2.69%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
19 시간
회복 요인:
26.38
롱(주식매수):
23 (19.83%)
숏(주식차입매도):
93 (80.17%)
수익 요인:
8.65
기대수익:
3.20 USD
평균 이익:
4.41 USD
평균 손실:
-2.31 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-13.33 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-13.33 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
6.22%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.12 USD
최대한의:
14.05 USD (1.05%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.39% (12.03 USD)
자본금별:
4.37% (133.03 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 116
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCAD 371
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCAD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.96 USD
최악의 거래: -4 USD
연속 최대 이익: 20
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +89.97 USD
연속 최대 손실: -13.33 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 584
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.84 × 366
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.89 × 187
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
2.09 × 292
VantageInternational-Live 15
2.12 × 17
Opogroup-Server1
2.17 × 77
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ZeroMarkets-1
2.49 × 194
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.57 × 585
Neomarkets-Live
2.66 × 130
80 더...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


리뷰 없음
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
