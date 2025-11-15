SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 9646
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
12
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (83.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (16.67%)
En iyi işlem:
6.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.44 USD
Brüt kâr:
20.58 USD (1 312 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.93 USD (91 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (13.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
13.21 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.86
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
43.67
Alış işlemleri:
9 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
22.13
Beklenen getiri:
1.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.06 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.44 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.96%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.12 USD
Maksimum:
0.45 USD (0.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 20
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.44 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.89 × 307
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.41 × 100
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.41 × 242
PUPrime-Live2
1.52 × 318
OxSecurities-Live
1.71 × 21
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.93 × 136
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.02 × 1329
GoMarkets-Live
2.08 × 85
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.47 × 361
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
FusionMarkets-Live
2.57 × 668
Exness-MT5Real33
2.76 × 25
53 daha fazla...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


İnceleme yok
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
