Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0条评论
可靠性
6
2 / 10K USD
每月复制 60 USD per 
增长自 2025 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
96
盈利交易:
80 (83.33%)
亏损交易:
16 (16.67%)
最好交易:
19.96 USD
最差交易:
-4.31 USD
毛利:
355.68 USD (10 337 pips)
毛利亏损:
-33.92 USD (1 037 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (72.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
72.14 USD (15)
夏普比率:
0.79
交易活动:
63.62%
最大入金加载:
2.69%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
20
平均持有时间:
20 小时
采收率:
25.60
长期交易:
17 (17.71%)
短期交易:
79 (82.29%)
利润因子:
10.49
预期回报:
3.35 USD
平均利润:
4.45 USD
平均损失:
-2.12 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-11.76 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-11.76 USD (5)
每月增长:
8.81%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.12 USD
最大值:
12.57 USD (1.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.39% (12.03 USD)
净值:
4.37% (133.03 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 96
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 322
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +19.96 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +72.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -11.76 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.96 × 512
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.82 × 315
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
Opogroup-Server1
2.39 × 41
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.50 × 1970
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.58 × 535
ZeroMarkets-1
2.70 × 147
TickmillEU-Live
2.95 × 20
69 更多...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MagicGW 9646
每月60 USD
12%
2
10K
USD
3.1K
USD
6
100%
96
83%
64%
10.48
3.35
USD
4%
1:500
