|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|96
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDCAD
|322
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|0.64 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.96 × 512
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.82 × 315
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 244
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.33 × 80
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.39 × 41
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.50 × 1970
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.58 × 535
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.70 × 147
|
TickmillEU-Live
|2.95 × 20
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.
If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.
this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit
To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.
Important!!
1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.
2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.
3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.
Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.
Feel free to leave your feedback...
