Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
2 / 10K USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
80 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
16 (16.67%)
Best trade:
19.96 USD
Worst trade:
-4.31 USD
Gross Profit:
355.68 USD (10 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.92 USD (1 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (72.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.14 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.79
Trading activity:
63.62%
Max deposit load:
2.69%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
25.60
Long Trades:
17 (17.71%)
Short Trades:
79 (82.29%)
Profit Factor:
10.49
Expected Payoff:
3.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.45 USD
Average Loss:
-2.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.76 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
12.57 USD (1.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.39% (12.03 USD)
By Equity:
4.37% (133.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 322
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.96 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.96 × 512
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.82 × 315
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
Opogroup-Server1
2.39 × 41
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.50 × 1970
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.58 × 535
ZeroMarkets-1
2.70 × 147
TickmillEU-Live
2.95 × 20
69 more...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


No reviews
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MagicGW 9646
60 USD per month
12%
2
10K
USD
3.1K
USD
6
100%
96
83%
64%
10.48
3.35
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

