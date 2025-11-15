Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀





Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.

Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.





