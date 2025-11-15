SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 9646
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
10 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
2 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
6.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
20.58 USD (1 312 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.93 USD (91 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (13.21 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13.21 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.86
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
43.67
Long Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
22.13
Profitto previsto:
1.64 USD
Profitto medio:
2.06 USD
Perdita media:
-0.47 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.44 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 USD
Massimale:
0.45 USD (0.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 20
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.72 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.21 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.89 × 307
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.41 × 100
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.41 × 242
PUPrime-Live2
1.52 × 318
OxSecurities-Live
1.71 × 21
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.93 × 136
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.02 × 1329
GoMarkets-Live
2.08 × 85
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.47 × 361
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
FusionMarkets-Live
2.57 × 668
Exness-MT5Real33
2.76 × 25
53 più
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
