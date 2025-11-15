SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 9646
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
2 / 10K USD
incremento desde 2025 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
96
Transacciones Rentables:
80 (83.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
16 (16.67%)
Mejor transacción:
19.96 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.31 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
355.68 USD (10 337 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-34.01 USD (1 037 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (72.14 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
72.14 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.79
Actividad comercial:
56.94%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.69%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
20 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
25.59
Transacciones Largas:
17 (17.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
79 (82.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
10.46
Beneficio Esperado:
3.35 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.45 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.13 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-11.76 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-11.76 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.81%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máxima:
12.57 USD (1.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.39% (12.03 USD)
De fondos:
4.37% (133.03 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 96
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 322
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +19.96 USD
Peor transacción: -4 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +72.14 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -11.76 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 515
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.81 × 318
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.49 × 1981
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
