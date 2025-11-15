SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 9646
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9646

Ihor Hut
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
2 / 10K USD
Copiar por 60 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
96
Negociações com lucro:
80 (83.33%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (16.67%)
Melhor negociação:
19.96 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.31 USD
Lucro bruto:
355.68 USD (10 337 pips)
Perda bruta:
-34.01 USD (1 037 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (72.14 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
72.14 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.79
Atividade de negociação:
56.94%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.69%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
20 horas
Fator de recuperação:
25.59
Negociações longas:
17 (17.71%)
Negociações curtas:
79 (82.29%)
Fator de lucro:
10.46
Valor esperado:
3.35 USD
Lucro médio:
4.45 USD
Perda média:
-2.13 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-11.76 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-11.76 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
8.81%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máximo:
12.57 USD (1.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.39% (12.03 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.37% (133.03 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 96
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 322
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +19.96 USD
Pior negociação: -4 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +72.14 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -11.76 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 515
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.81 × 318
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.49 × 1981
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
72 mais ...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy


Hello! You must have at least $3000 in your account to copy the signal, or an amount that is a multiple of $3000.

If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


Sem comentários
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
