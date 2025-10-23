- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 111
Gewinntrades:
1 050 (94.50%)
Verlusttrades:
61 (5.49%)
Bester Trade:
18.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-99.74 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 410.01 USD (194 046 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-407.77 USD (36 766 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
73 (74.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
96.01 USD (68)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
99.71%
Max deposit load:
7.10%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
72
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.51
Long-Positionen:
517 (46.53%)
Short-Positionen:
594 (53.47%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.46
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-1.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-133.40 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.70%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.02 USD
Maximaler:
133.42 USD (2.41%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.41% (133.50 USD)
Kapital:
10.97% (658.77 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|123
|EURCAD
|94
|AUDJPY
|86
|GBPAUD
|83
|AUDNZD
|78
|AUDCAD
|65
|USDCHF
|63
|GBPCAD
|56
|NZDJPY
|40
|NZDUSD
|39
|NZDCHF
|37
|CADCHF
|34
|NZDCAD
|33
|AUDUSD
|32
|EURJPY
|31
|EURAUD
|31
|USDJPY
|30
|CHFJPY
|24
|EURUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|21
|AUDCHF
|21
|CADJPY
|14
|EURNZD
|12
|GBPJPY
|12
|USDCAD
|11
|GBPCHF
|8
|EURGBP
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|90
|EURCAD
|64
|AUDJPY
|123
|GBPAUD
|94
|AUDNZD
|30
|AUDCAD
|40
|USDCHF
|54
|GBPCAD
|52
|NZDJPY
|62
|NZDUSD
|36
|NZDCHF
|37
|CADCHF
|19
|NZDCAD
|35
|AUDUSD
|27
|EURJPY
|31
|EURAUD
|53
|USDJPY
|-108
|CHFJPY
|54
|EURUSD
|39
|GBPUSD
|27
|AUDCHF
|26
|CADJPY
|41
|EURNZD
|20
|GBPJPY
|25
|USDCAD
|12
|GBPCHF
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|EURCHF
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|17K
|EURCAD
|10K
|AUDJPY
|18K
|GBPAUD
|15K
|AUDNZD
|6.8K
|AUDCAD
|5.7K
|USDCHF
|4.7K
|GBPCAD
|7.4K
|NZDJPY
|6.6K
|NZDUSD
|3.9K
|NZDCHF
|3.7K
|CADCHF
|2.2K
|NZDCAD
|4.3K
|AUDUSD
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|5K
|EURAUD
|9.1K
|USDJPY
|3.8K
|CHFJPY
|8.2K
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|GBPUSD
|2.9K
|AUDCHF
|2.3K
|CADJPY
|3.7K
|EURNZD
|2.9K
|GBPJPY
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|GBPCHF
|696
|EURGBP
|393
|EURCHF
|455
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -100 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 68
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +74.40 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.99 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.23 × 17302
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.57 × 148
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 10
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
20%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
10
99%
1 111
94%
100%
3.45
0.90
USD
USD
11%
1:300