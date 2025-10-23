SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / RF H 2
Vojtech Dubina

RF H 2

Vojtech Dubina
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 111
Gewinntrades:
1 050 (94.50%)
Verlusttrades:
61 (5.49%)
Bester Trade:
18.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-99.74 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 410.01 USD (194 046 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-407.77 USD (36 766 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
73 (74.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
96.01 USD (68)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
99.71%
Max deposit load:
7.10%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
72
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.51
Long-Positionen:
517 (46.53%)
Short-Positionen:
594 (53.47%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.46
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-1.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-133.40 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.70%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.02 USD
Maximaler:
133.42 USD (2.41%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.41% (133.50 USD)
Kapital:
10.97% (658.77 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPNZD 123
EURCAD 94
AUDJPY 86
GBPAUD 83
AUDNZD 78
AUDCAD 65
USDCHF 63
GBPCAD 56
NZDJPY 40
NZDUSD 39
NZDCHF 37
CADCHF 34
NZDCAD 33
AUDUSD 32
EURJPY 31
EURAUD 31
USDJPY 30
CHFJPY 24
EURUSD 23
GBPUSD 21
AUDCHF 21
CADJPY 14
EURNZD 12
GBPJPY 12
USDCAD 11
GBPCHF 8
EURGBP 5
EURCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 90
EURCAD 64
AUDJPY 123
GBPAUD 94
AUDNZD 30
AUDCAD 40
USDCHF 54
GBPCAD 52
NZDJPY 62
NZDUSD 36
NZDCHF 37
CADCHF 19
NZDCAD 35
AUDUSD 27
EURJPY 31
EURAUD 53
USDJPY -108
CHFJPY 54
EURUSD 39
GBPUSD 27
AUDCHF 26
CADJPY 41
EURNZD 20
GBPJPY 25
USDCAD 12
GBPCHF 9
EURGBP 8
EURCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 17K
EURCAD 10K
AUDJPY 18K
GBPAUD 15K
AUDNZD 6.8K
AUDCAD 5.7K
USDCHF 4.7K
GBPCAD 7.4K
NZDJPY 6.6K
NZDUSD 3.9K
NZDCHF 3.7K
CADCHF 2.2K
NZDCAD 4.3K
AUDUSD 2.6K
EURJPY 5K
EURAUD 9.1K
USDJPY 3.8K
CHFJPY 8.2K
EURUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 2.9K
AUDCHF 2.3K
CADJPY 3.7K
EURNZD 2.9K
GBPJPY 3.9K
USDCAD 1.5K
GBPCHF 696
EURGBP 393
EURCHF 455
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -100 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 68
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +74.40 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.99 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.23 × 17302
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 10
noch 113 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 13:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 13:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 10:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 10:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 10:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 10:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 10:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
RF H 2
30 USD pro Monat
20%
0
0
USD
6K
USD
10
99%
1 111
94%
100%
3.45
0.90
USD
11%
1:300
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.