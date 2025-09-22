SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Same Old Story
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
14 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 35%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
346
Gewinntrades:
331 (95.66%)
Verlusttrades:
15 (4.34%)
Bester Trade:
35.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-27.58 USD
Bruttoprofit:
516.27 USD (43 440 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-162.59 USD (17 547 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
64 (79.10 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
79.10 USD (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.18%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.44
Long-Positionen:
277 (80.06%)
Short-Positionen:
69 (19.94%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.18
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.84 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-27.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-27.58 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.06%
Jahresprognose:
61.34%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
Kapital:
29.31% (396.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 62
USDCAD 48
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 56
USDCAD 53
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDCAD 5.7K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +35.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -28 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 64
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +79.10 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27.58 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
noch 198 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 20:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 12:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Same Old Story
999 USD pro Monat
35%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
14
100%
346
95%
100%
3.17
1.02
USD
29%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.