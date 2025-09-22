信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Same Old Story
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
0条评论
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2025 35%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
343
盈利交易:
328 (95.62%)
亏损交易:
15 (4.37%)
最好交易:
35.04 USD
最差交易:
-27.58 USD
毛利:
512.77 USD (43 046 pips)
毛利亏损:
-162.59 USD (17 547 pips)
最大连续赢利:
64 (79.10 USD)
最大连续盈利:
79.10 USD (64)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
4.99%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
8.35
长期交易:
277 (80.76%)
短期交易:
66 (19.24%)
利润因子:
3.15
预期回报:
1.02 USD
平均利润:
1.56 USD
平均损失:
-10.84 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-27.58 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-27.58 USD (1)
每月增长:
5.99%
年度预测:
72.68%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
净值:
26.42% (357.03 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 62
USDCAD 46
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 56
USDCAD 51
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDCAD 5.4K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +35.04 USD
最差交易: -28 USD
最大连续赢利: 64
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +79.10 USD
最大连续亏损: -27.58 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-Pro 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
198 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

没有评论
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 20:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 12:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Same Old Story
每月999 USD
35%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
14
100%
343
95%
100%
3.15
1.02
USD
26%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载