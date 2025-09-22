シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Same Old Story
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
レビュー0件
信頼性
14週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 35%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
346
利益トレード:
331 (95.66%)
損失トレード:
15 (4.34%)
ベストトレード:
35.04 USD
最悪のトレード:
-27.58 USD
総利益:
516.27 USD (43 440 pips)
総損失:
-162.59 USD (17 547 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
64 (79.10 USD)
最大連続利益:
79.10 USD (64)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
5.18%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
8.44
長いトレード:
277 (80.06%)
短いトレード:
69 (19.94%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.18
期待されたペイオフ:
1.02 USD
平均利益:
1.56 USD
平均損失:
-10.84 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-27.58 USD)
最大連続損失:
-27.58 USD (1)
月間成長:
5.06%
年間予想:
61.34%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
エクイティによる:
29.31% (396.74 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 62
USDCAD 48
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 56
USDCAD 53
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDCAD 5.7K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +35.04 USD
最悪のトレード: -28 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 64
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +79.10 USD
最大連続損失: -27.58 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-Pro"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
198 より多く...
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

レビューなし
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 20:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 12:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
