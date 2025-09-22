SinaisSeções
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 35%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
346
Negociações com lucro:
331 (95.66%)
Negociações com perda:
15 (4.34%)
Melhor negociação:
35.04 USD
Pior negociação:
-27.58 USD
Lucro bruto:
516.27 USD (43 440 pips)
Perda bruta:
-162.59 USD (17 547 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
64 (79.10 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
79.10 USD (64)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.18%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
8.44
Negociações longas:
277 (80.06%)
Negociações curtas:
69 (19.94%)
Fator de lucro:
3.18
Valor esperado:
1.02 USD
Lucro médio:
1.56 USD
Perda média:
-10.84 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-27.58 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-27.58 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
5.06%
Previsão anual:
61.34%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
29.31% (396.74 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 62
USDCAD 48
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 56
USDCAD 53
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDCAD 5.7K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +35.04 USD
Pior negociação: -28 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 64
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +79.10 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -27.58 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Pro" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
198 mais ...
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

Sem comentários
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 20:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 12:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
