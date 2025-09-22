СигналыРазделы
Same Old Story
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
0 отзывов
Надежность
14 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 35%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
343
Прибыльных трейдов:
328 (95.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
15 (4.37%)
Лучший трейд:
35.04 USD
Худший трейд:
-27.58 USD
Общая прибыль:
512.77 USD (43 046 pips)
Общий убыток:
-162.59 USD (17 547 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
64 (79.10 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
79.10 USD (64)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.23
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.99%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
23
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
8.35
Длинных трейдов:
277 (80.76%)
Коротких трейдов:
66 (19.24%)
Профит фактор:
3.15
Мат. ожидание:
1.02 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.56 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.84 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-27.58 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-27.58 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
5.99%
Годовой прогноз:
72.68%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
По эквити:
26.42% (357.03 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 62
USDCAD 46
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 56
USDCAD 51
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDCAD 5.4K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +35.04 USD
Худший трейд: -28 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 64
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +79.10 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -27.58 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-Pro" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
еще 198...
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 20:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 12:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Same Old Story
999 USD в месяц
35%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
14
100%
343
95%
100%
3.15
1.02
USD
26%
1:500
Копировать

