- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|174
|AUDUSD
|61
|USDCAD
|46
|EURUSD
|39
|EURGBP
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|111
|AUDUSD
|55
|USDCAD
|51
|EURUSD
|82
|EURGBP
|50
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|10K
|AUDUSD
|3.6K
|USDCAD
|5.4K
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|EURGBP
|1.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 32
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 19
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 12
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 87
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 36
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 10
|
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.
MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!
The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.
The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.
USD
USD
USD