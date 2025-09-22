SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Same Old Story
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
342
Profit Trades:
327 (95.61%)
Loss Trades:
15 (4.39%)
Best trade:
35.04 USD
Worst trade:
-27.58 USD
Gross Profit:
511.83 USD (42 952 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.59 USD (17 547 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (79.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.10 USD (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.33
Long Trades:
276 (80.70%)
Short Trades:
66 (19.30%)
Profit Factor:
3.15
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.57 USD
Average Loss:
-10.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-27.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.58 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.92%
Annual Forecast:
71.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
By Equity:
25.73% (347.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 61
USDCAD 46
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 55
USDCAD 51
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 3.6K
USDCAD 5.4K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.04 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 64
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
198 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

No reviews
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 20:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 12:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Same Old Story
999 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
14
100%
342
95%
100%
3.14
1.02
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.