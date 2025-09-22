SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Same Old Story
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 35%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
346
Transacciones Rentables:
331 (95.66%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
15 (4.34%)
Mejor transacción:
35.04 USD
Peor transacción:
-27.58 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
516.27 USD (43 440 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-162.59 USD (17 547 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
64 (79.10 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
79.10 USD (64)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.18%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
8.44
Transacciones Largas:
277 (80.06%)
Transacciones Cortas:
69 (19.94%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.18
Beneficio Esperado:
1.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.56 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.84 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-27.58 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-27.58 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.06%
Pronóstico anual:
61.34%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
De fondos:
29.31% (396.74 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 62
USDCAD 48
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 56
USDCAD 53
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDCAD 5.7K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +35.04 USD
Peor transacción: -28 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 64
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +79.10 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -27.58 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Pro" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
otros 198...
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

