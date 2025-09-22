- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|174
|AUDUSD
|62
|USDCAD
|48
|EURUSD
|39
|EURGBP
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDJPY
|111
|AUDUSD
|56
|USDCAD
|53
|EURUSD
|82
|EURGBP
|51
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDJPY
|10K
|AUDUSD
|3.7K
|USDCAD
|5.7K
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Pro" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 32
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 19
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 12
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 87
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 36
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 10
|
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.
MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!
The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.
The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.
USD
USD
USD