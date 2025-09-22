시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Same Old Story
Anderson Hupp

Same Old Story

Anderson Hupp
0 리뷰
안정성
16
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 38%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
360
이익 거래:
342 (95.00%)
손실 거래:
18 (5.00%)
최고의 거래:
67.91 USD
최악의 거래:
-27.58 USD
총 수익:
595.78 USD (45 569 pips)
총 손실:
-214.02 USD (22 398 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
64 (79.10 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
79.10 USD (64)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
5.18%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
17
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
9.10
롱(주식매수):
285 (79.17%)
숏(주식차입매도):
75 (20.83%)
수익 요인:
2.78
기대수익:
1.06 USD
평균 이익:
1.74 USD
평균 손실:
-11.89 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-29.52 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-29.52 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
5.77%
연간 예측:
70.06%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
41.93 USD (3.52%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.52% (41.93 USD)
자본금별:
29.31% (396.74 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 174
AUDUSD 66
USDCAD 52
EURUSD 39
EURGBP 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 111
AUDUSD 60
USDCAD 70
EURUSD 82
EURGBP 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD 4K
USDCAD 2K
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP 2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +67.91 USD
최악의 거래: -28 USD
연속 최대 이익: 64
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +79.10 USD
연속 최대 손실: -29.52 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 70
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 19
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 51
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 36
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 5
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange (FOREX) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed initial deposits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and you should carefully consider your financial situation before trading.


MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL IS US$ 1000 WITH LEVERAGE OF 1:500 WITH HEDGING MODE!


The signal is generated by an Expert Advisor (EA) that works purely watching the price of five major currencies and It is always positioned in both direction (buy and sell) to better capture any price moviment.


The EA aims to gain 5 - 10 % a month with a possible drawdown up to 40%. Please be aware of that before copying the signal.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 20:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 12:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.