- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.fx
|229
|GBPCHF.fx
|164
|AUDCAD.fx
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.fx
|272
|GBPCHF.fx
|-10
|AUDCAD.fx
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.fx
|13K
|GBPCHF.fx
|-1.1K
|AUDCAD.fx
|-54
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "JMFinancial2-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
⚡ CNS FOREX SCALP – Precisione e rapidità al tuo servizio! ⚡
Il CNS Forex Scalp è un software progettato per operare con strategie scalping ultra-performanti, ideali per chi vuole cogliere ogni opportunità del mercato Forex.
✅ Operazioni rapide e mirate ⏱️
✅ Profitti giornalieri costanti 📈
✅ Completamente automatico – non serve esperienza
✅ Gestione del rischio ottimizzata, per proteggere il capitale
✅ Perfetto anche per piccoli conti a partire da 100€
Con CNS Forex Scalp puoi avere una vera e propria macchina di trading che lavora al posto tuo, sfruttando la volatilità del mercato con grande efficienza.
💡 Pensato per chi cerca stabilità e continuità nel tempo, senza dover passare ore davanti ai grafici.
USD
EUR
EUR