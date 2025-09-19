SignaleKategorien
Alessio Cannas

CNS FOREX SCALP

Alessio Cannas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
15 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
JMFinancial2-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
397
Gewinntrades:
280 (70.52%)
Verlusttrades:
117 (29.47%)
Bester Trade:
36.51 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-59.45 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
923.01 EUR (64 347 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-693.48 EUR (52 925 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (28.88 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
77.22 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.20%
Letzter Trade:
18 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.69
Long-Positionen:
185 (46.60%)
Short-Positionen:
212 (53.40%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.33
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.58 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.30 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.93 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-283.90 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-283.90 EUR (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.51%
Jahresprognose:
-6.56%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 EUR
Maximaler:
332.18 EUR (0.82%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.82% (332.18 EUR)
Kapital:
1.23% (499.44 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD.fx 229
GBPCHF.fx 164
AUDCAD.fx 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.fx 272
GBPCHF.fx -10
AUDCAD.fx 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.fx 13K
GBPCHF.fx -1.1K
AUDCAD.fx -54
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +36.51 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -59 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +28.88 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -283.90 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "JMFinancial2-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

CNS FOREX SCALP – Precisione e rapidità al tuo servizio!

Il CNS Forex Scalp è un software progettato per operare con strategie scalping ultra-performanti, ideali per chi vuole cogliere ogni opportunità del mercato Forex.

✅ Operazioni rapide e mirate ⏱️
✅ Profitti giornalieri costanti 📈
✅ Completamente automatico – non serve esperienza
✅ Gestione del rischio ottimizzata, per proteggere il capitale
✅ Perfetto anche per piccoli conti a partire da 100€

Con CNS Forex Scalp puoi avere una vera e propria macchina di trading che lavora al posto tuo, sfruttando la volatilità del mercato con grande efficienza.

💡 Pensato per chi cerca stabilità e continuità nel tempo, senza dover passare ore davanti ai grafici.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 13:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 22:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 13:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 12:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 14:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.10.23 19:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 07:47
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 07:47
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 07:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 01:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.14 19:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 15:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.21 21:27
Share of trading days is too low
