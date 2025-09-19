SignalsSections
Alessio Cannas

CNS FOREX SCALP

Alessio Cannas
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
JMFinancial2-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
397
Profit Trades:
280 (70.52%)
Loss Trades:
117 (29.47%)
Best trade:
36.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-59.45 EUR
Gross Profit:
923.01 EUR (64 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-693.48 EUR (52 925 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (28.88 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.22 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.20%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
185 (46.60%)
Short Trades:
212 (53.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
0.58 EUR
Average Profit:
3.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-283.90 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-283.90 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-0.51%
Annual Forecast:
-6.56%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
332.18 EUR (0.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.82% (332.18 EUR)
By Equity:
1.23% (499.44 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.fx 229
GBPCHF.fx 164
AUDCAD.fx 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.fx 272
GBPCHF.fx -10
AUDCAD.fx 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.fx 13K
GBPCHF.fx -1.1K
AUDCAD.fx -54
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.51 EUR
Worst trade: -59 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.88 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -283.90 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JMFinancial2-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

CNS FOREX SCALP – Precisione e rapidità al tuo servizio!

Il CNS Forex Scalp è un software progettato per operare con strategie scalping ultra-performanti, ideali per chi vuole cogliere ogni opportunità del mercato Forex.

✅ Operazioni rapide e mirate ⏱️
✅ Profitti giornalieri costanti 📈
✅ Completamente automatico – non serve esperienza
✅ Gestione del rischio ottimizzata, per proteggere il capitale
✅ Perfetto anche per piccoli conti a partire da 100€

Con CNS Forex Scalp puoi avere una vera e propria macchina di trading che lavora al posto tuo, sfruttando la volatilità del mercato con grande efficienza.

💡 Pensato per chi cerca stabilità e continuità nel tempo, senza dover passare ore davanti ai grafici.


No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 22:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 13:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 12:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 14:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.10.23 19:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 07:47
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 07:47
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 07:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 01:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.14 19:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 15:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.21 21:27
Share of trading days is too low
