- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.fx
|229
|GBPCHF.fx
|164
|AUDCAD.fx
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.fx
|272
|GBPCHF.fx
|-10
|AUDCAD.fx
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.fx
|13K
|GBPCHF.fx
|-1.1K
|AUDCAD.fx
|-54
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JMFinancial2-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
⚡ CNS FOREX SCALP – Precisione e rapidità al tuo servizio! ⚡
Il CNS Forex Scalp è un software progettato per operare con strategie scalping ultra-performanti, ideali per chi vuole cogliere ogni opportunità del mercato Forex.
✅ Operazioni rapide e mirate ⏱️
✅ Profitti giornalieri costanti 📈
✅ Completamente automatico – non serve esperienza
✅ Gestione del rischio ottimizzata, per proteggere il capitale
✅ Perfetto anche per piccoli conti a partire da 100€
Con CNS Forex Scalp puoi avere una vera e propria macchina di trading che lavora al posto tuo, sfruttando la volatilità del mercato con grande efficienza.
💡 Pensato per chi cerca stabilità e continuità nel tempo, senza dover passare ore davanti ai grafici.
USD
EUR
EUR